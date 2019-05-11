Getty Image

For at least a moment, Golden State Warriors fans could forget about what may loom in the offseason. The Warriors, without Kevin Durant, pulled through in Game 6 to beat the Houston Rockets and return to the Western Conference Finals once more.

Even with Durant injured and on the bench with DeMarcus Cousins, Golden State is obviously one of the league’s best, and the rest of the Association got a reminder of that when the Rockets — which believed they were built for this exact playoff series — were found wanting once more. It’s bitter disappointment for James Harden and company, who had every opportunity to seize a Game 7 and last season were a game away from beating Golden State as well.

Still, there is the question of what happens next. The Warriors haven’t had the most cohesive of seasons, Durant may leave and even some other Warriors stars have been asked about potential turmoil over and over again. But while Durant may leave, the Warriors certainly have plans to keep around the team’s Splash Brothers.