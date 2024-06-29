Klay Thompson‘s time as a member of the Golden State Warriors looks like it is on the verge of coming to an end. Thompson, the future Hall of Fame inductee who has spent his entire NBA career as a member of the Warriors, is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and for months, reports have indicated that extension talks between himself and the franchise have not really gotten anywhere.

A new report by Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic indicates that the Golden State front office is preparing for Thompson to seek greener pastures when the NBA’s free agency period begins at 6 p.m. EST on Sunday, with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Dallas Mavericks identified as potential suitors.

Via The Athletic:

The Warriors, after other business, have wanted to circle back and negotiate with Thompson. But he isn’t expected to be there waiting as a willing secondary priority in their summer plan, with his side feeling that the Warriors’ interest in a reunion has been disingenuous. The five-time All-Star guard is determined to find a new home elsewhere for his 14th NBA season and beyond, with both sides believing their 13-year run together is over, league sources said.

It would be pretty remarkable to see Thompson — who has been one of the building blocks for this era of Warriors basketball alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green — suit up for any other team, but there have been rumors for months that extension talks were not getting off the ground. While Curry and others with the team have expressed their hope that Thompson would return, it now appears that’s becoming more unlikely by the hour.

As for the listed suitors, the Mavs have the full non-taxpayer midlevel available after trading Tim Hardaway Jr., and the Lakers could do the same if LeBron James takes a paycut, which he’s reportedly willing to consider for the right player. The Clippers, meanwhile, saw Paul George decline his player option and now have to brace for his potential departure while trying to build a contender around Kawhi Leonard.