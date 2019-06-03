Getty/Uproxx

TORONTO — The Golden State Warriors’ current run has been defined by their best players possessing the ability to come up monumentally when the moment is at its most demanding. Down double-digits in the second quarter to the pesky Raptors, in front of a rabid Toronto crowd that could taste a runaway win before the half even came to its conclusion, gut check time came early for the Dubs.

“I think we should have been down by a lot more than five points,” Draymond Green said after the game. “But when you’re going in, you know, into the half down five, we know we can cover that in ten seconds.”

Golden State managed to do just that, answering the major question being asked of them with a run for the ages. A monster 22-1 stretch between the end of the second and the midway point of the third saw Steve Kerr’s bunch go from eight points down to 13 points up, mixing championship-caliber offense and defense en route to a 109-104 Game 2 win in the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

The third quarter avalanche that has become commonplace during this version of the franchise was preceded by a second quarter stretch that kept the game from getting wholly out of hand. Down by as many as 12 and facing an 11-point deficit with a hair over two minutes remaining in the frame, Golden State began slowly chipping away. A 9-3 run to end the quarter, one in which Toronto only made one shot from the field, doesn’t seem like a turning point on its own, but there’s a gigantic difference between going into the locker room with a mountain to climb and heading into the half needing to conquer a mere molehill.

Steve Kerr admitted after the game the importance of getting a lift before the break. The Warriors are champions, but even they need to know they’re not teetering on the brink of disaster.

“I think our guys felt renewed life at that point and came out and just had a great run to take control of the game,” Kerr said. “And we were able to finish it out from there.”

The boost in spirit was evident. Outside of Klay Thompson, who looked primed to hit every shot he took on the evening no matter how little space he was afforded, no one really seemed to have found themselves in a groove. Even Steph Curry’s 16 points heading into the locker room were a touch misleading, as he struggled in the early going before scoring eight points to end the second.

The biggest key to beating Golden State, outside of getting white hot from the field, is mucking up their rhythm. When the Warriors can get loose and appear to be free of any concerns, they will not lose. For how good their offense is when this happens, the seeds for this are planted on the other end of the floor.