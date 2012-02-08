Was Kevin Love’s Stomp on Luis Scola Intentional?

Tuesday morning, during an appearance I made on a West Coast sports radio station, I was asked by the host if I thought Kevin Love‘s “stomping” of Luis Scola on Saturday night was intentional. I had to pause for a second, because it never crossed my mind that it wasn’t intentional.
Now that’s nothing against Kevin Love – it’s not like I think he’s a dirty player and have to come expect this type of stuff from him. On the contrary, I think Love is a great basketball player and an even better guy.
What went down on Saturday night Minnesota happens when warriors compete. Emotions run high in the trenches of the NBA (especially when guys are operating on an extra grueling travel/game schedule in league that already has the most grueling travel/game schedule of any professional sport). Add in the fact that these two particular players have had some chippy run-ins in the recent past? Yeah, fuses are short.
But the question is if Love’s stomp was intentional. Like I said earlier, it never occurred to me that it wasn’t. But response on that radio show and what I have seen online seems to suggest that fans are split. Love, himself, in his apologies and statements to the media after the fact (and after news of his two-game suspension), suggests it was an accident:
“I don’t want to be known for that. I want to be known as a stand-up guy who happened to make a mistake with a size 19 shoe and just move on. So everybody knows there were no ill intentions there.”
So here are two angles of the play. Check them out and let us know what you think:
100% intentional.
Its all about perspective.. In the first shot, it didn’t look like he tried to. From a distance it looks like he was in his normal run and wanst expecting a face to be there.. But as they zoom in, it looks like a stomp!
The second vid is more telling though as it he does hack Scola wildly that drops him out of frustration.. No call against him so he takes it a “Step” further.. Pardon the pUn!
Yeah, I’ve watched both angles several times. I don’t think it was intentional. He turned, was already moving in that direction, and caught himself at the last moment. Similar things have happened to me when I already threw my momentum in a certain direction–your mind has an idea of where you want to put the foot down. He realized late that Scola had rolled right into that spot, and the result was a light jab instead of what it could have been.
So much of this incident has been blown out of proportion. Someone earlier actually claimed Love threw Scola down. Scola got stripped and just fell. Went down like a sack of bricks for seemingly no reason at all. And “stomp”? Christ, I read about this before I saw the video, so I expected Scola to be seriously hurt. And a stomp it was not. A stomp would have broken some things. Scola was fine.
Just my opinion. I’m not gonna absolutely rule out the possibility that Love did do it on purpose, but the video does not suggest that.
There was more than enough time for him to NOT step on Scola at all. That’s what the real issue is. Why did he not have the right attitude to NOT step at all. I’ve seen guys recently fall to the ground to not step on a guy who’s on the floor.
And if you do inadvertently step on someone, you stop for a second to see if they’re ok. Love didn’t even turn around. How he reacts after it happened tells more than the act itself.
I don’t buy that explanation, either. Sometimes you can’t avoid it, especially when you recognize it so late.
And no, you don’t stop playing to see if they’re ok. I don’t think a single player in the NBA would have done that. That is kind of a ridiculous thing to ask, especially when all it really was was a light jab to the dude’s face.
I don’t think that Love initially intended to step on him but when his feet met Scola’s hands/arms, the thought was “Fine, if you want to get tangled, you’re going to lose”, so he just stepped on him.
@north:
do you play or watch basketball? you’re all wrong.
i don’t think he did. looking at it it’s hard to see any intent. he didn’t go out of his way to walk around him, but you see that all the time.
lol yes that was completely intentional.
“Stomp” is too severe and sounds much more harsh than it actually was.
Scola pisses ppl off on a nightly basis. He elbows you, boxes you out in the most annoying fashion and tries to get in your head. Love was frustrated and gave him a lil foot jab to the face.
Dont wanna get into a whole race debate with anyone….but I swear to god this is alot less punishment and less of a story for Love because he’s white. Let a brotha step on somebodys face…..
@Me
Oh basketball. Basketball? No I’ve never seen it. I stumbled onto the DIME site looking for more information on horse nutrition. If I knew we were talking about basketball I wouldn’t have posted.
Thanks for pointing it out man. Phew, I hope I saved face.
You’re just like my wife telling me I’m all wrong. I bet you pee sitting down too.
Intentional
@north:
we’re dying at “I stumbled onto the DIME site looking for more information on horse nutrition.”
Obviously intentional, not a big deal in the long run.
just asked in Smack if the Aubrey Coleman-Chase Budinger stomp face incident a few years ago would make a good comparison to Love and Scola’s version..?
2 game suspension is enough. Shorter season so it is a little more meaningful to miss those 2 games. It pretty much is his first offense so no need to go over the top.
As for intent, I still think it was intentional. He didn’t double back and kick Scola in the face but he tried to do it on the sly.
Analogy Time
Imagine a girl with a huge a$$ walking into a crowded elevator. You won’t outright grab and clinch twice because it is too blatant. There might be someone else in the elevator who’ll spray you with tear gas on her behalf. So you casually try to shift through the crowded elevator and your hand just happens to be palm up sliding from one massive cheek to the other. Accident? Of course not, you meant to do it, and you chose to do it in a way that wasn’t all that obvious.
you can see him glance down for a second before he steps on him. we’re talking about athletes with world-class body control.
intentional. easily.
if it was unintentional then he would have been more, i dunno, surprised to be stepping there and would probably fall down or at least stumble a bit.
the way he prances off without falter suggests he knew he was there. and just didn’t care. you can almost see him mentally process the whole thing in a split second, like, “oh there’s Scola, well…fuck it!” (smash)
@First & Foremost
thats a perfect analogy
Great point Shaman.
We aren’t sitting here talking about Hasheem Thabeet fumbling and bumbling down the court… if it was then I’d buy the accident story. That’s Kevin Love. Footwork and reflexes are at the top of the ‘Pros” list on his scouting report.
@Unchecked Aggression, I’ll chill out with being over the top about Kevin hurling Scola to the ground and “stomping” on him. Even though Kevin Love cocked his arm back and swatted Scola’s arm and it just so happened to result in a strip.
However, if a criminal commits a crime and there is evidence stacked against him, [not calling Klove a criminal] his only option in a trial is to cast doubt about whether or not he actually committed the crime. You persuade 1 or possibly 2 jury members and then the criminal gets off due to “reasonable doubt”. did he commit the crime, hell to the yeah. BUT he did just enough to convince people otherwise.
Bottomline, Kevin Love stepped on his face and made it look like an accident. He had motive and carried out the act in such a manner to avoid an extreme punishment.
This is just slightly worse than when Dwight throws elbows. Does he intend to hit people with his elbows? yes. Does it look like he was just grabbing a rebound and making a fundamental pivot? Yes.
First and Foremost–You’ve made your mind up and aren’t gonna be convinced otherwise. I’m not gonna keep going with it. You think he did it on purpose and made it look like an accident. I disagree, but can understand why people think it was done on purpose. I think if he really wanted to step on Scola’s face, it would have been easy to pretend he was off-balance and come down completely. Would have taught Scola a better lesson, too.
That kind of ball strip happens every night in the NBA and people don’t claim that the player is trying to hit the arm. Just sayin’.
Fair enough, agree to disagree.
I go back and forth on intentional or unintentional, but I know for a fact it is hilarious. Only reason it might not have been intentional is because Scola throws his hands up and they get tangled in Love’s feet some, Love almost trips and plants his foot down to catch himself, resulting in a 3rd degree fuckstart.
Man, I don’t think I had ever heard the term “fuckstart” before control used it in reference to this incident… But I laugh every time I think about it.
Unchecked
I stole it: [www.youtube.com] one of the best movies of all time.
I’ll take Love’s word for it and believe he didn’t step on Scola intentionally. Besides, he already apologized to the fans and to Scola. Did Scola do the same when he hit Love in the nuts?
looks like 100% intentional to me, he didn’t even turn around to see what he even stepped on. I’m sure stepping on top of a face and on top of floor feels different.
And this is why Kevin Love is becoming my favorite big man in Basketball. they were hacking him with no foul calls. He bitch slapped Scola then stepped on his mug. I hope it was intentional. I’m surprised they let the fouls go. Maybe thats what happens when your games aren’t always nationally televised, you end up with refs that let you play real ball.
This Dime article is right on with the fact that many things play into what happened with Kevin Love stepping on Luis Scola’s face.
The tight NBA schedule; teams playing back to back to back games is a tough situation. Can you imagine all these guy getting on a plane, flying to a city, getting off the plane and going straight to the gym for practice, go and play the game, and then go to the hotel and get some sleep cause the next morning your getting on a plane all over again to do the same thing.
Then you got the battle that goes on every night for a big man in the NBA. Absolutely no soft play for sure, you go out there and you fight a battle in the paint. Induring pushing and shoving, forarms in your face or chin all night. Getting elbowed and pushed around. Other players wanting to get in your head to throw you off your game. And add the poor officiating to that and you got all the ingredients for a very frustrating night in the NBA.
And then you got guys that totally get on your case. So is the case with Kevin Love and Luis Scola who have a history of some bad blood. So Kevin Love lost a bit to the mind game battle of the NBA. … but I also think Scola had it coming … just my opinion. Luis Scola is not one of my favorite basketball players really.