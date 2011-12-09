Washington Generals Extend Dan Gilbert An Offer To Suit Up

Apparently we weren’t the only ones to take notice of Dan Gilbert‘s letter to David Stern. In response, the Washington Generals have offered Gilbert a chance to play or coach when they come to Cleveland on Dec. 27 to face the Harlem Globetrotters. According to the team, this is a serious offer. They’ve even made him a jersey.

Here’s their pitch:

Dear Mr. Gilbert,

We read your letter to Commissioner Stern and we agree that you raise some interesting points. Commissioner Stern won’t be mandating that smaller market teams change their names to the Washington Generals any time soon, but we had an alternative idea.

We would like to offer you the chance to play in, or coach our games against the Harlem Globetrotters at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Quicken Loans Arena. We have already created a personalized jersey, just for you, should you agree to join us.

To show you that we are serious, we’ll offer a 25 percent discount on tickets to Cleveland-area fans to watch you and the Generals in action.

We know with your help, we have the chance to end our 40-year losing streak against the world-famous trick-shooters.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Cordially,

Red Klotz