The 2020-21 Washington Wizards finished strong, at least in the regular season. Washington closed with a 17-6 run, overcoming a maddening start and reaching the playoffs. Things didn’t go particularly well against the Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round, but Washington at least left the campaign with less of a sour taste, and they did it despite injuries to key pieces like Deni Avdija and Thomas Bryant.

Because Washington made the postseason, they don’t have a lottery pick, but they land in the middle of the first round with the chance to add talent. The Wizards did select a pair of combo forwards in the last two drafts but, aside from that, Washington can go in most directions in the Draft, even after the blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade that landed them Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the No. 22 pick in Thursday’s Draft.

Roster Needs: Perimeter depth, a long-term starting center, organizational clarity

Corey Kispert (No. 15 Overall), Grade: B

This is totally reasonable, even if unsexy. Kispert is a knockdown shooter and he has enough size and athleticism to eventually hold up at a reasonable level defensively. There isn’t a ton of upside, but Washington was void of shooting for much of last season aside from Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans. Kispert should fix that as a prospect capable of playing rotation minutes quickly.

2021-22 Roster

Bradley Beal

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kyle Kuzma

Montrezl Harrell

Davis Bertans

Thomas Bryant

Rui Hachimura

Deni Avdija

Corey Kispert

Chandler Hutchison

Daniel Gafford (non-guaranteed)

Anthony Gill (non-guaranteed)

Caleb Homesley (non-guaranteed)

2021 Free Agents

Isaac Bonga (RFA)

Robin Lopez (UFA)

Garrison Mathews (RFA)

Alex Len (UFA)

Raul Neto (UFA)

Ish Smith (UFA)

Cassius Winston (RFA)