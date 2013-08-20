Watch 6-7 Kwame Alexander Reach For The Top Of The Backboard

If you’ve been around the summer circuit at all, you’ve heard of the name Kwame Alexander. Despite playing at Division II Cal State San Bernardino, the 6-7 forward signed a deal to play in Greece for the 2013-14 season. Previously, he’d been playing for the JBL Pro-Am Panthers, but we just know him for his dunks.

The clip below only features his crazy vertical, which won him the “To The Top” Contest with a jump of over 12-6 inches, nearly the top of the backboard. His head appears to be clearing the rim with ease, though the camera angle could play a part.

Check out Alexander’s sick Superman dunk from his Div. II career, so you know we’re not talking about some random guy that jumps incredibly high off an asphalt surface while sporting some nice dreads.

[dunkademics; BallisLife]

