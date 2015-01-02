Watch Andrew Wiggins Attack Close-Out For Explosive One-Handed Jam

This is the Andrew Wiggins that so many people foolishly believed to be the “next LeBron James.” In the highlight of a supremely impressive first half against the Sacramento Kings, watch the Minnesota Timberwolves rookie star attack a close-out with a quick two dribbles and powerful one-handed slam.

Talk about explosion.

The teenager has 19 points (8-11 FGs), three rebounds, two assists, and two steals late in the second quarter, keeping the ‘Wolves within striking distance of the hot-shooting Kings.

