Watch Andrew Wiggins Attack Close-Out For Explosive One-Handed Jam

#Video #GIFs
01.01.15 4 years ago

This is the Andrew Wiggins that so many people foolishly believed to be the “next LeBron James.” In the highlight of a supremely impressive first half against the Sacramento Kings, watch the Minnesota Timberwolves rookie star attack a close-out with a quick two dribbles and powerful one-handed slam.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Talk about explosion.

The teenager has 19 points (8-11 FGs), three rebounds, two assists, and two steals late in the second quarter, keeping the ‘Wolves within striking distance of the hot-shooting Kings.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSANDREW WIGGINSgifsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP