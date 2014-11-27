Watch Andrew Wiggins Sky To Finish Alley-Oop From Corey Brewer

Anything Jabari Parker can do, Andrew Wiggins can do better…or something like that. Less than a minute after the Milwaukee Bucks’ rookie star rose for an effortless slam, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ did the same. Watch Wiggins catch the defense napping and cut backdoor to catch and finish an alley-oop from Corey Brewer.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Man. There might not be another player in basketball that gets up more quickly than Wiggins. He barely jumps here and still has his elbows above the rim.

Once the strength comes around to go with the 19 year-old’s hops, speed, and quickness? Watch out.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.