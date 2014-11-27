Watch Andrew Wiggins Sky To Finish Alley-Oop From Corey Brewer

#Video #GIFs
11.26.14 4 years ago

Anything Jabari Parker can do, Andrew Wiggins can do better…or something like that. Less than a minute after the Milwaukee Bucks’ rookie star rose for an effortless slam, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ did the same. Watch Wiggins catch the defense napping and cut backdoor to catch and finish an alley-oop from Corey Brewer.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Man. There might not be another player in basketball that gets up more quickly than Wiggins. He barely jumps here and still has his elbows above the rim.

Once the strength comes around to go with the 19 year-old’s hops, speed, and quickness? Watch out.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSANDREW WIGGINSgifsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP