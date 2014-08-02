Watch Awesome Dunks In Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown

NBA Nation has been taking its Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown across the nation this summer in pursuit of finding the top amateur dunker in the country. Thus far, NBA Nation has traveled to Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The winners from each of the eight tour stops are awarded $2,500 and a spot to compete at the Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown at 2015 All-Star Weekend in New York City, where the winner will be rewarded $10,000.

Former NBA high-flyer Darryl Dawkins has taken a seat at the judges’ table at every stop and will do so for the three remaining ones in New York, Indianapolis, and Detroit. NBA stars such as Bradley Beal, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Ryan Anderson, Darren Collison, Xavier Henry and former pros like A.C. Green and Sam Cassell have joined Dawkins in judging some of the most creative dunks ever seen.

The grounds at the California State Fair were bouncing as the best amateur dunk artists painted their canvas on the blacktop in the Golden State’s capitol last month. At the end of the day, Myree “Remix” Bowden was crowned as the Sacramento winner and left with the $2,500 check. Take a look at the blazing highlights from the Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown stop in Sac-Town.

