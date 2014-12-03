Watch Ben McLemore Posterize Amir Johnson

Kings second year wing Ben McLemore has drastically improved his outside shot this year, turning into a three-point threat the Kings desperately needed. But we’re not here to talk about him going 32-for-80 from downtown through the season’s first 18 games, we’re here to talk about him throwing it down on Amir Johnson in last night’s game against Toronto.

Ben put Amir on a poster during the break, and it’s almost like he surprised Amir with his athleticism here:

But Johnson and the Raptors got the last laugh with a 117-109 win. Both teams were missing integral pieces, though: Toronto is out DeMar DeRozan (torn tendon) and Sacramento has been missing DeMarcus Cousins for the last three games — all losses — with a virus.

