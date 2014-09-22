Watch Bone Collector Drop Trey Songz With Double Nutmeg At Power 106 Game

R&B superstar Trey Songz can definitely ball, but Bone Collector is on a whole ‘nother level. So it’s not surprising that the streetball sensation dropped the “Na Na” singer at the Power 106 All-Star Celebrity Game on Sunday, but that doesn’t make watching video of it any less entertaining.
“Na, na, na” he didn’t; oh yes, he did.
(Footage via @ballup_ceo, Demetrius Spencer)
Did Trey yell out his go to adlibs as he went down? “Yelppp!”