Watch Bone Collector Drop Trey Songz With Double Nutmeg At Power 106 Game

R&B superstar Trey Songz can definitely ball, but Bone Collector is on a whole ‘nother level. So it’s not surprising that the streetball sensation dropped the “Na Na” singer at the Power 106 All-Star Celebrity Game on Sunday, but that doesn’t make watching video of it any less entertaining.

“Na, na, na” he didn’t; oh yes, he did.

(Footage via @ballup_ceo, Demetrius Spencer)

