Watch Chandler Parsons Sign Mavs Offer Sheet While Clubbing With Mark Cuban

07.10.14 4 years ago

The Dallas Mavericks love playing for Mark Cuban. He’s not only one of the most visibly engaged owners in the NBA, but forges legitimate personal relationships with his players, too. And whether or not Chandler Parsons ultimately becomes a Maverick, he’s clearly developed a unique bond with Cuban already. How else to explain that Cuban was on-hand at a nightclub when Parsons signed his new contract with the Mavs?

As he’s a restricted free agent, there’s still a chance that Parsons will return to the Houston Rockets despite signing a contract with Dallas. However, Houston’s pursuit of Chris Bosh and its limited financial flexibility makes that possibility less likely than initially anticipated.

Regardless, we can’t exactly imagine Rockets owner Les Alexander partying with his players at a nightclub. And though it’s conjecture to say that’s a reason why Parsons signed an offer sheet with Dallas, Cuban’s influence can’t go discounted here. That he would partake in let alone support such debauchery makes him a rare commodity among NBA owners, and Dallas surely an extra attractive destination to young players like Parsons.

Standby for the celebration video should Houston opt against matching Parsons’ contract. Maybe Cuban will even host the party this time around.

(Video via YouTube user EanSullivan1991)

