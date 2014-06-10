Watch Chris Paul Dunk All Over Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart has integrated himself as part of the NBA fraternity in the last few years. Whether it’s becoming the center of attention at the All-Star Celebrity Game, or appearing in commercials with LeBron James, Hart has affiliated himself with the best players in the league. He might embarrass people with his humor, but he’s also willing to take a joke once in awhile too.



On Sunday, Chris Paul was hanging out with Hart on the basketball court. Here’s the tale of the tape: Paul is 6-0, a seven-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA First Team selection and widely regarded as the best point guard in the league. Hart is 5-5, has been named Most Valuable Player at the Celebrity Game several times, and blocked Kyle Lowry once.

You can imagine what happened when Paul decided to take the ball to the basket against Hart:

Paul is one of the most competitive guys in the league, so give him a chance to dunk on you, he will not pass even if you’re a comedian who is friends with everyone in the NBA.

As revenge, we can probably expect a sketch from Hart spoofing Paul’s State Farm commercials very soon.

