Watch Damian Lillard Hit Three Three-Pointers In 44 Seconds Of Game Time

So much for Damian Lillard’s early season shooting struggles. As the Denver Nuggets threatened to make last night’s laughable loss to the Portland Trail Blazers somewhat competitive, the Oakland native squashed the home team’s hopes of a comeback by knocking down three three-pointers in as many possessions – scoring nine points in 44 seconds of game time and upping an 18-point lead to 27.

With 3:28 left in the quarter:

2:58 remaining:

And 14 seconds later:

Here’s the sequence in full:

That’s a bad man.

After scoring scoring an incredible 84 points in the first half, Lillard and the Blazers cruised to a 130-113 win over the hapless Nuggets. Portland has won five of its last six games after starting the season 1-2, pushing their record to an impressive 6-3.

Lillard’s improved play is the biggest reason why. The All-Star has been on a tear since a poor outing against the Golden State Warriors on November 3, averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. But Lillard’s shooting over that stretch is even more impressive – 54.7 percent from the field and 51.2 percent from beyond the arc.

As much as this incendiary sequence against Denver seems like an anomaly, it’s almost been the norm for Lillard of late. The guy is that hot, and his team is reaping the benefits.

(Video via G4NBAVideos)

