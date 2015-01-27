Watch DeAndre Block Three Shots, Finish Reverse Jam In Awe-Inspiring Sequence

A high-flying block of Ty Lawson immediately followed by a powerful swat of Kenneth Faried. A strong rejection of Wilson Chandler’s jam. A soaring reverse alley-oop dunk on the other end. As impressive as this 40-second sequence by DeAndre Jordan sounds, that hardly compares to how it looks.

This is what Jordan did on four consecutive possessions late in the second quarter of tonight’s matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets. Note that the game clock reads 1:00 on the initial block and :21 for the lob slam:

A week’s worth of highlights in 39 seconds.

We’re confident saying that no other player in basketball could pull-off this awe-inspiring set of plays. That’s just the type of dominant athlete Jordan is, and the kind of relentless motor that propels him to greatness.

The Clippers could certainly use a bit more of it right now, by the way. They trail the Nuggets by three with jsut over five minutes left in the game after an extremely lackadaisical start to the second half.

