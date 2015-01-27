Watch DeAndre Block Three Shots, Finish Reverse Jam In Awe-Inspiring Sequence

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video
01.27.15 4 years ago

A high-flying block of Ty Lawson immediately followed by a powerful swat of Kenneth Faried. A strong rejection of Wilson Chandler’s jam. A soaring reverse alley-oop dunk on the other end. As impressive as this 40-second sequence by DeAndre Jordan sounds, that hardly compares to how it looks.

This is what Jordan did on four consecutive possessions late in the second quarter of tonight’s matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets. Note that the game clock reads 1:00 on the initial block and :21 for the lob slam:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

A week’s worth of highlights in 39 seconds.

We’re confident saying that no other player in basketball could pull-off this awe-inspiring set of plays. That’s just the type of dominant athlete Jordan is, and the kind of relentless motor that propels him to greatness.

The Clippers could certainly use a bit more of it right now, by the way. They trail the Nuggets by three with jsut over five minutes left in the game after an extremely lackadaisical start to the second half.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Video
TAGSDEANDRE JORDANLos Angeles Clippersvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP