Watch Deron Williams Use Four Straight Crossovers To Beat Ramon Sessions

10.15.14

The Brooklyn Nets’ Deron Williams recently said that he is fully healthy and plans to regain his status as one of the league’s best point guards. He has a long way to go to reach his goal, but Williams showed a flash of the ability that once made him so devastating last night in his team’s exhibition against the Sacramento Kings.

Between the legs. Crossover. Crossover. Crossover. Finish.

The unfortunate thing for Ramon Sessions is that he actually defended Williams remarkably well here. Even after getting his back turned to the ball, Sessions was able to recover and get an effective contest on Williams’ shot. But what makes a healthy Williams so difficult a cover is not only his ballhandling prowess, but also his strength and physicality. Once he got his shoulder past Sessions, this play was over.

Here’s hoping Williams bounces back this season. Not only do the Nets need him to be a reasonable facsimile of the franchise player they thought they acquired three years ago to be an Eastern Conference threat, but we simply want more highlights like this going forward, too.

(GIF via r/nba user MisterBellic)

