Watch Derrick Rose Continue Dominating With 27 Points Versus ‘Wolves

Make that 57 points in the last two games for Derrick Rose. As the Chicago Bulls superstar plays like he did against the Cleveland Cavaliers a few days ago and Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, it’s easy to believe that he’s capable of leading his team to a title. There’s just nothing defenses can do to stop a player of Rose’s unmatched explosion when he’s confident, aggressive, and his jumper is falling.

Rose scored 27 points versus Ricky Rubio and company last night on a seemingly effortlessarray of drives, floaters, and jumpers.

After connecting on 3-7 from beyond the arc last night, the 2011 MVP has now made seven of his last 12 three-pointers. How to defend a player that can make off-dribble treys, beat his defender at will in the halfcourt, and operates as a one-man fast break?

What a way for Rose to finish a very strong preseason. It bears mentioning that he enjoyed even more success during the 2013-2014 exhibition slate before laboring during the regular season and tearing his meniscus in late Novemeber. This guarantees nothing, basically.

But it’s certainly encouraging, and is reason to believe to that Rose will eventually regain his superstar from – as long as he can stay healthy.

