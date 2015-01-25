Watch Derrick Rose Glide For Swooping Reverse Layup Versus Heat

The wildly improved outside shooting is great. But what really has us excited about Derrick Rose’s recent play is the frequency with which he’s attacking the rim, and how he’s doing it once he gets there. Watch the Chicago Bulls superstar tap into MVP-winning self on this swooping, up-and-under reverse layup early in his team’s game against the Miami Heat.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Beautiful.

Considering Hassan Whiteside’s play, though, one doubts Rose could have pulled this off if Miami’s exciting big man was on the floor. The 25 year-old is playing in his first game since spraining an ankle on Tuesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder and sitting out his team’s ensuing pair of contests. Whiteside is hardly rusty, though – he has four points, four rebounds, and five(!) blocks in just seven minutes off the bench, dominating the Bulls defensively.

Mario Chalmers has 11 points for Miami, while Pau Gasol paces Chicago with six points of his own. The Heat lead the Bulls 35-39 midway through the second quarter.

