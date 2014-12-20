Watch Dion Waiters Hit LeBron James In Face With Routine Chest Pass

You know the quip here: “So this is why Dion Waiters doesn’t pass the ball!” Note that we didn’t actually make it, by the way. Watch the streaky, shoot-first guard hit LeBron James in the face with a chest pass during tonight’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.
Yikes.
Making matters worse for Waiters is that this embarrassing play came on the day David Blatt chose to insert Mike Miller as a starter instead of him. At least its paying off for his team, though – Cleveland leads Brooklyn 54-49 at halftime on the strength of 15 points on five three-pointers from Miller.
(Video via Jared Wade)
That’s why it’s a hassle playing with a ball hog, especially when it’s a perimeter player. They dominate the ball to the point of predictability and usually have the lowest basketball IQs on the squad. Smart defenders, teams, and coaches know that you don’t have to force them to make a mistake since their teammates basically don’t move because they know they won’t get the ball unless it’s a rebound. They usually pass when:
A) They should’ve shot in the first place.
B) When a teammate isn’t in a position to do anything with the ball so they can get
C) It’s a highlight play
D) In order to make a point after getting called out on their shit by deliberately turning the ball over by overpassing and or making bad passes in general.
E) Have no other option.
It’s nice to see that ball hogs leave a lasting impression on people all around the globe. I’ll never forget the teams I was on with one of those type players. I’m guessing Dion chose option D) though, as this looks like a routine play he deliberately messed up.
Oh, they’ll act out this way as a passive aggressive way of saying “Fuck you.” and rebelling when they get outed on their shit. They’ll magically “forget” who they’re supposed to be guarding and commit turnovers that only a nonplayer would do are some other bullshit that these types will pull.