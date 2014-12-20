Watch Dion Waiters Hit LeBron James In Face With Routine Chest Pass

You know the quip here: “So this is why Dion Waiters doesn’t pass the ball!” Note that we didn’t actually make it, by the way. Watch the streaky, shoot-first guard hit LeBron James in the face with a chest pass during tonight’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

Yikes.

Making matters worse for Waiters is that this embarrassing play came on the day David Blatt chose to insert Mike Miller as a starter instead of him. At least its paying off for his team, though – Cleveland leads Brooklyn 54-49 at halftime on the strength of 15 points on five three-pointers from Miller.

(Video via Jared Wade)

