Watch Dirk Nowitzki Behind The Scenes While Filming “Game Day”

09.12.13 5 years ago

Perhaps you enjoyed when Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks spoofed the camel GEICO commercial for the popular Mavs video, “Guess What Day It Is?,” to psych up potential season ticket holders. Now you can watch from behind the scenes as Dirk and others help film the spot.

Everything is caught on camera these days, so in the future you might be able to watch me writing this instead of simply reading it and watching the video. While that might seem incredibly boring (it is) watching Dirk and some of the Mavs family â€” including Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com, announcer Mark Followill and director of ticket sales Rob Erwin â€” playing around on set is actually pretty entertaining. Jae Crowder better take notes, though, because next year it’s his turn.

