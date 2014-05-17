Watch The Epic Animated “Game Of Thrones” NBA Parody: “Game Of Zones”

05.17.14 4 years ago

Game of Thrones” is easily the most exciting show on television today. Dime’s editor emeritus will battle to the death if you argue otherwise. That’s what makes this “Game of Zones” spoof featuring NBA teams and players as Thrones characters, the most incredible parody of all time.

The creaky Spurs walking south towards “Balleros” as the mythological White Walkers? Check.

LeBron James as Jaime Lannister, Pat Riley as brusque patriarch Tywin Lannister, and their secret weapon, Chris Bosh, the dragon? Check.

Wait until you see how they cast Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Derrick Rose, Carlos Boozer, Mitch Kupchak, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

This wins the Internet now and forever.

(B/R)

