Watch Greek Freak Use One Dribble From Arc For Swooping Hammer Dunk

#Video #GIFs
01.07.15 4 years ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo will surely develop a sky hook in time. For now, though, what’s the point? A dunk of similar ilk is a far more efficient shot. Watch The Greek Freak show off his mind-bending length by using one dribble from the three-point line for a powerful, swooping one-handed jam.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Why didn’t Kareem Abdul-Jabaar think of that?

Giannis had 16 points and 12 rebounds – the second consecutive game he’s posted those numbers – in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 102-96 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

(GIF via r/nba user Smash_Brothers)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpogifsMILWAUKEE BUCKSvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP