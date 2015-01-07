Watch Greek Freak Use One Dribble From Arc For Swooping Hammer Dunk

Giannis Antetokounmpo will surely develop a sky hook in time. For now, though, what’s the point? A dunk of similar ilk is a far more efficient shot. Watch The Greek Freak show off his mind-bending length by using one dribble from the three-point line for a powerful, swooping one-handed jam.

Why didn’t Kareem Abdul-Jabaar think of that?

Giannis had 16 points and 12 rebounds – the second consecutive game he’s posted those numbers – in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 102-96 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

