Watch Gregg Popovich’s Message To Craig Sager That Made Us Cry

By now you’ve heard that Craig Sager, the ever-present TNT sideline reporter who has been bringing his technicolor suits into our living rooms for decades, is battling acute leukemia and is not on the court for the playoffs this summer. In a stirring interview with Sager’s son between the third and fourth quarters of today’s Mavs-Spurs game, coach Gregg Popovich brought us to tears when he took a moment to address Sager and said: “I promise I’ll be nice. Get back here.”

Popovich has frequently tormented Sager during repeated clashes as part of the NBA’s league-mandated sideline interviews between quarters. To honor Sager, TNT’s “Inside the NBA” crew decided to sport some flamboyant suits of their own, and the network invited Sager’s son Craig Sager Jr., to interview his dad’s sideline nemesis before the fourth quarter on Sunday. Pop was as cordial as we’ve ever seen him, and when Sager Jr. asked if Popovich had a message for his dad, Pop’s response brought us to tears.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Get well son, Craig. We all miss you, even Pop.

(video via Frank Den)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.