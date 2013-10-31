Watch This Hilarious Pete Holmes Interview With James Harden

10.31.13 5 years ago

Pete Holmes is a standup comedian based in LA (aren’t they all), who recently had James Harden on his late night TBS show. That show â€” creatively called “The Pete Holmes Show” â€” featured a little segment with an equally as original title: “Fearing The Beard, With James Harden.” All joking aside, these two were hysterical together.

Some of it â€” OK, a large portion of it â€” is NSFW, but as Holmes laughingly tells Harden at the end of their repartee, “F**k this, nobody’s gonna see this; it’s on at midnight.”

The margarine line Holmes uses at the end, after asking Harden about what he says when he’s talking smack to opposing players, is borderline genius.

[Pete Holmes]

What do you think of the interview?

