Watch This Hilarious Pete Holmes Interview With James Harden

Pete Holmes is a standup comedian based in LA (aren’t they all), who recently had James Harden on his late night TBS show. That show â€” creatively called “The Pete Holmes Show” â€” featured a little segment with an equally as original title: “Fearing The Beard, With James Harden.” All joking aside, these two were hysterical together.

Some of it â€” OK, a large portion of it â€” is NSFW, but as Holmes laughingly tells Harden at the end of their repartee, “F**k this, nobody’s gonna see this; it’s on at midnight.”

The margarine line Holmes uses at the end, after asking Harden about what he says when he’s talking smack to opposing players, is borderline genius.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

[Pete Holmes]

What do you think of the interview?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.