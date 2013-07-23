Watch Ian Clark Win MVP In The Las Vegas Summer League Final

07.23.13 5 years ago


The Golden State Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns in the championship game of the Las Vegas Summer League Tournament, 91-77, largely because of the shooting explosion from Ian Clark. The undrafted Belmont University sharpshooter shot 12-for-19 from the field and 7-for-10 on three-pointers as he took MVP honors for the game.

The Warriors even got a championship game belt after their win:

After a great 2012-13 season under head coach Mark Jackson that saw the Golden State Warriors reach the Western Conference Semifinals, they signed Andre Iguodala away from Western Conference foes, the Denver Nuggets, during free agency.

Now, their LVSL team has won the championship, and they may have struck gold with the undrafted Clark. Things are looking up for the team by the Bay.

What did you think of the Warriors play at Las Vegas Summer League, and does Ian Clark have a future in the NBA?

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Video
