Watch Jeremy Lin Find Wes Johnson For An And-1 Alley-Oop From Halfcourt

End the Los Angeles Lakers season now; this will be as good as it gets. Watch Jeremy Lin find Wes Johnson with a beautiful and-1 alley-oop from halfcourt versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Wow. Lobs don’t get much better than that. A big thanks to Minny’s Corey Brewer for being brave enough to jump with Johnson, too.
That was sweet!!