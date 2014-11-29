Watch Jeremy Lin Find Wes Johnson For An And-1 Alley-Oop From Halfcourt

End the Los Angeles Lakers season now; this will be as good as it gets. Watch Jeremy Lin find Wes Johnson with a beautiful and-1 alley-oop from halfcourt versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Wow. Lobs don’t get much better than that. A big thanks to Minny’s Corey Brewer for being brave enough to jump with Johnson, too.

