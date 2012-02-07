Watch Jeremy Lin’s Dynamic Dribbling Workout

02.07.12 7 years ago 7 Comments

Showing up and getting 28 in Madison Square Garden in your first start for the Knicks doesn’t just happen. There’s a reason Jeremy Lin is in the position that he’s in, stealing headlines in New York City from the Giants the day after they won the Superbowl.

A lot of it is obviously a right-time right-place thing, but most of it is pure and simple hard work. Lin has worked his ass off to be the player we saw last night carving up the Utah Jazz‘s pick and roll defense.

We caught this Nike Pro video that was released by the Swoosh that features Jeremy breaking down one of his favorite ballhandling drills:

Go to the next page to watch highlights of Jeremy Lin’s 28-point beasting of the Utah Jazz last night:

