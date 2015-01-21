Watch Kenneth Faried Launch Off Two Feet From Half-Circle For Power Dunk

Of the countless times we’re amazed while watching NBA basketball is when a player explodes off two feet to travel a vast horizontal distance. Kenneth Faried perhaps does so better and more frequently than anyone. Watch the Denver Nuggets high-flier soar from the dotted half-circle – off both feet, of course – for a typically powerful dunk in his team’s 109-99 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Nuts. He looks more like a machine than Manimal here. Can someone explain the physics behind this? We simply can’t comprehend it.

Faried had another stellar outing for Denver, scoring 26 points and grabbing 14 rebounds – now only if his teammates would pick up the slack. The 18-24 Nuggets have lost four in-a-row after winning five straight, and suddenly find themselves six and-a-half games back of eighth-place in the Western Conference.

(Video via James Herbert)

