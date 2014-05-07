Kevin Durant’s Stirring MVP Acceptance Speech

You knew it wasn’t going to be business as usual after Kevin Durant won his first MVP award earlier today, and he proved it with one of the more memorable and emotional MVP acceptance speeches of the modern era. Seriously, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house as KD thanked seemingly every person who had ever helped him on the way to this moment.

First, he was announced as the winner:

Then Durant thanked each one of his Thunder teammates with individual ancedotes and gratitude to all of them. The rookies, Caron Butler — who has only been with the team for a couple months, the veterans, and everyone in between. He periodically broke down crying and ending by telling Russell Westbrook with tears in his eyes, “I love you.”

He even thanked the Oklahoman for their Mr. Unreliable headline.