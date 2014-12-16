Watch LeBron James Drop 27 Points & Dish 13 Assists In Win Over Hornets

At times, it seemed too easy for LeBron James last night. When his jumper is falling, and it was falling with the Hornets in town, there’s not much an opponent can do except try and contest those jumpers ripping nylon from all over. Except, James didn’t start the game off looking for his own shot.

James scored his first points with more than half of the first quarter in the books, and the Cavs about to hold a commanding 21-0 lead after he sank a pair of free throws. The Hornets came back from that huge hole to get it back to a game before long, but James had six of his game-high 13 dimes in that first session before his jumper even started raining down.

Once he was in a groove as a shooter, everything else opened up. James finished 11-for-19 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc for a game-high 27 points. He added those 13 dimes and seven rebounds, plus three blocks and a steal.

Kemba Walker did his best to keep pace, drilling an assortment of heavily contested leaners in the lane for 24 points, but the Hornets couldn’t do anything but keep it close after digging themselves an early hole. And to be fair, when James is sinking his jumper, it’s difficult to beat Cleveland, or any other team he’s on.

Kevin Love added 22 points and 19 rebounds in the home win, and the Cavs got back to winning after dropping their last two on the road.

