Watch LeBron James Get Swatted and Tossed out of Bounds by … Spencer Hawes?

#Philadelphia 76ers #Video #LeBron James
02.24.13 5 years ago

To head off the trolls, let me start by saying that I am fully aware that the Miami Heat rolled my Sixers last night in Philly and that the beating was spearheaded by LeBron James and his effortless triple-double. Trust me, I would take Ws over singular highlights any day.

Unfortunately for those us in Sixers hell, we have to celebrate the few-and-far-between enjoyable moments when they happen. For example, this Spencer Hawes beasting of LeBron last night in the first quarter:

Enjoy the little moments Sixer friends. It’s something Spencer can tell his grandkids.

