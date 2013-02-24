Watch LeBron James Get Swatted and Tossed out of Bounds by … Spencer Hawes?

To head off the trolls, let me start by saying that I am fully aware that the Miami Heat rolled my Sixers last night in Philly and that the beating was spearheaded by LeBron James and his effortless triple-double. Trust me, I would take Ws over singular highlights any day.

Unfortunately for those us in Sixers hell, we have to celebrate the few-and-far-between enjoyable moments when they happen. For example, this Spencer Hawes beasting of LeBron last night in the first quarter:

Enjoy the little moments Sixer friends. It’s something Spencer can tell his grandkids.

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook