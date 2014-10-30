Watch MJ’s Joyous Fist Pump After Kemba Walker’s Game-Winning Jumper Falls In OT

#Michael Jordan #Instagram
10.30.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Buzz City came back in more ways than one tonight after the newly re-coined Hornets came back from a 24-point second half deficit to win, 108-106, in dramatic fashion. Recently extended Kemba Walker played hero while The Hero to a lot of us, Michael Jordan, gave a victorious fist pump that reminded us of our youth.

If you look at Kemba Walker’s shooting night for Charlotte, it can read like an uncomfortable extension of Kobe’s infamous edict after watching Deron Williams‘ poor shooting performance in last year’s playoffs. But that discounts another characteristic Kemba shares with No. 8: two of the nine field goals Kemba dropped — out of only 26 attempts — actually extended the game to overtime and then put Charlotte ahead for good with under five seconds left in the OT session he forced. That’s Mamba-esque conviction in yourself.

But it was the true GOAT who let loose with a primordial yell and a concrete cracking fist pump after Kemba’s overtime step-back nestled through the net.

Walker was 9-of-26 from the field and a dreadful 5-for-11 from the charity stripe. Then the game was on the line and he convinced himself the last 52 minutes and 50 seconds hadn’t actually happened — he was just playing hoops at the playground and wanted to stay on the court.

Perhaps Michael Jordan was fist-pumping the win, his prudence in extending Walker before Friday’s deadline, and the relief that came after his team earned such a dramatic victory following so much personally invested pomp to usher in this new Hornets era.

Or he just really freakin’ loves to win.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#Instagram
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSinstagraminstagram videoKemba WalkerMichael JordanMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP