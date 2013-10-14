Watch Mike Fratello Get Cut Off By Ian Eagle On The Nets’ Pregame

10.14.13 5 years ago

During the opening Nets telecast on the Yes network, “the Czar” Mike Fratello was asked how his summer went by longtime play-by-play man Ian Eagle. The Emmy-winning Eagle then cut off Czar before he could actually tell him about his summer. The look on Fratello’s face as it happens is priceless.

That’s a terrifically uncomfortable moment to savor, though Fratello’s placid response shows that he’s a pro and handled it in stride.

[Video: percybowl]

What do you think of Eagle’s hijacking of the telecast?

