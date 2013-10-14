Watch Mike Fratello Get Cut Off By Ian Eagle On The Nets’ Pregame

During the opening Nets telecast on the Yes network, “the Czar” Mike Fratello was asked how his summer went by longtime play-by-play man Ian Eagle. The Emmy-winning Eagle then cut off Czar before he could actually tell him about his summer. The look on Fratello’s face as it happens is priceless.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

That’s a terrifically uncomfortable moment to savor, though Fratello’s placid response shows that he’s a pro and handled it in stride.

[Video: percybowl]

What do you think of Eagle’s hijacking of the telecast?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.