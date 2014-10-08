Video: Watch Out, Blake Griffin May Have Added A 3-Pointer To His Arsenal

Is it possible we might start referring to brazen dunk champion Blake Griffin as a stretch four? The Clippers power forward knocked down four straight jumpers to start last night’s preseason game against the Dubs, including a corner three right in the face of a surprised Andrew Bogut. But does this mean he’s now a three-point threat?

Here’s that corner three we were talking about, which came after Blake had already knocked down a pair of long two-pointers in the opening minutes of the Warriors’ 112-94 preseason win late Tuesday night.

Blake ony hit 12 three-pointers during the 2013-14 season, but that was still a career high, after he only converted 14 three-pointers combined in his first three seasons in the NBA. Not only that, but the player many casual fans believe is a one-trick pony, shot a career high from 10-16 feet last season, with a more discerning eye as he attacked the rim more often under the watchful gaze of Doc Rivers.

Blake was still decent in the 16-23 foot range, too, as he worked extremely hard to refine his stroke and become a better all-around offensive machine. His hard work on his shot his offseason paid off last night, and he even drilled a snazzy turnaround jumper in the second half:

That’s not to say he still can’t throw it down, like he did on this lob from Chris Douglas-Roberts.

But last night’s preseason action shows Blake’s definitely expanding on what was already an impressive offensive array.

Griffin finished the game with 24 points (9/17 overall; 1-of-1 from deep) and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes of action.

(video via the hardworking Dawk Ins)

