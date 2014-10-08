Video: Watch Out, Blake Griffin May Have Added A 3-Pointer To His Arsenal

Is it possible we might start referring to brazen dunk champion Blake Griffin as a stretch four? The Clippers power forward knocked down four straight jumpers to start last night’s preseason game against the Dubs, including a corner three right in the face of a surprised Andrew Bogut. But does this mean he’s now a three-point threat?
Here’s that corner three we were talking about, which came after Blake had already knocked down a pair of long two-pointers in the opening minutes of the Warriors’ 112-94 preseason win late Tuesday night.
Blake ony hit 12 three-pointers during the 2013-14 season, but that was still a career high, after he only converted 14 three-pointers combined in his first three seasons in the NBA. Not only that, but the player many casual fans believe is a one-trick pony, shot a career high from 10-16 feet last season, with a more discerning eye as he attacked the rim more often under the watchful gaze of Doc Rivers.
Blake was still decent in the 16-23 foot range, too, as he worked extremely hard to refine his stroke and become a better all-around offensive machine. His hard work on his shot his offseason paid off last night, and he even drilled a snazzy turnaround jumper in the second half:
That’s not to say he still can’t throw it down, like he did on this lob from Chris Douglas-Roberts.
But last night’s preseason action shows Blake’s definitely expanding on what was already an impressive offensive array.
Griffin finished the game with 24 points (9/17 overall; 1-of-1 from deep) and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes of action.
(video via the hardworking Dawk Ins)
Even more intriguing is the threat of his J at that distance introduces more opportunities for his first step and ball handling ability equaling lanes to attack the basket and draw even more fouls…assuming at his size he doesn’t settle for jumpshots…
Shot looks a lot more fluid and smoother. Before his J, like his free throw shooting, had a slight hitch. More consistent J and better free throw % will do wonders for his game, obviously.
Hopefully he’ll get the ball so he can utilize his full toolkit. He’s always worked hard on his game and he could handle the ball from Day 1 and he wasn’t as good then as he is now. Once he grasps the finer points of defense, rebounding and if he adds some more moves then he’ll surpass Kevin Love.
anybody who knows about shooting can point out at least 2 things that he’s doing in that gif that will make his shot inconsistent… dimemag stop sensationalizing.