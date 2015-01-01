Watch An Epic Video Countdown Of The NBA’s Top 10 Dunks From 2014

01.01.15 4 years ago

Happy New Year! You’ve surely been force-fed tens of “Best of 2014” lists by all media platforms at this point, but this one deserves your attention nonetheless. Watch this epic video counting down the NBA’s top 10 dunks of 2014.

Sick.

But we have a slight gripe with the league’s assessment. For our money, no slam in the past calendar year was better than Terrence Ross’ mind- and body- bending poster over Kenneth Faried. Was Paul George’s uncontested 360 windmill really more impressive than this?

Do you agree that Ross was snubbed? Is there a worthy slam that was left off the list? Let us know. One thing we can all agree on, though: There were some truly awesome dunks last year.

What were your favorite dunks from 2014?

