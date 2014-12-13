Watch Nick Young Hit Deep Game-Winning 3-Pointer In Final Seconds Versus Spurs

12.13.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

After a scorching first three quarters, Nick Young was mostly quiet throughout regulation and the first few minutes of the extra session on Friday night. But swag like his never goes completely cold. Watch Young give the Los Angeles Lakers a 112-110 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs with a desperation 30-footer as the shot clock expired and the game clock ticked to seven seconds.

Of course.

Swaggy P finished with a game-high 29 points on 9-of-14 from the field and 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. Kobe Bryant scored 22 points on as many shots and committed several uncharacteristic mistakes in crunch-time. He needs nine points to pass Michael Jordan for third on the league’s all-time scoring list.

Kobe will get there very soon. But this was Swaggy’s time to shine.

