Watch Nikola Mirotic Get Easy Dunk To Finish Wild Bulls-Blazers Sequence

A basketball is round and bounces true. This shouldn’t happen. But sometimes that leather gets awfully slippery. In a wild sequence during tonight’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers, Kirk Hinrich throws a behind-head pass off Jimmy Butler’s dome before Nikola Mirotic ends up with an uncontested dunk.

We count six players who touch the ball in six seconds: Joel Freeland, Taj Gibson, Hinrich, Butler, Wes Matthews, and Mirotic. Nuts.

Ironically, this was a game that was exceptionally well-played. LaMarcus Aldridge and Damian Lillard had 35 points each for Portland, while Derrick Rose enjoyed perhaps his best and certainly most aggressive game of the season en route to 31 points. What made the difference was the Bulls’ bench – Mirotic and Aaron Brooks combined for 32 points compared to just 15 for the Blazers’ plethora of reserves.

Chicago beat Portland 115-106.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

