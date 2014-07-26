Watch Prep Star Marcus LoVett Dribble Circles Around An Entire Team

Class of 2015 point guard Marcus LoVett has been a household name among prep hoops junkies for years. Blessed with NBA-level handles since he was barely a teenager, LoVett has slowly fallen from the cream of the high school crop recently to settle among the top 100 prospects in his class as a rising senior. Don’t get it twisted, though – the southpaw’s mind-blowing ballhandling exploits haven’t gone anywhere.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Whoa.

We might as well show you LoVett’s junior year mixtape, too.

The San Gabriel, CA native is ranked 73rd overall by Scout and 82nd by Rivals, and seems primed to play his college ball on the west coast. Whether or not LoVett defies current expectations and lives up to the hype that surrounded his early high school career, we can’t wait to watch him embarrass defenders in the NCAA.

(Vine and video via BallisLife)

Does LoVett have the best handles in HS basketball?

