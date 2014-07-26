Watch Prep Star Marcus LoVett Dribble Circles Around An Entire Team

#Video
07.26.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Class of 2015 point guard Marcus LoVett has been a household name among prep hoops junkies for years. Blessed with NBA-level handles since he was barely a teenager, LoVett has slowly fallen from the cream of the high school crop recently to settle among the top 100 prospects in his class as a rising senior. Don’t get it twisted, though – the southpaw’s mind-blowing ballhandling exploits haven’t gone anywhere.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Whoa.

We might as well show you LoVett’s junior year mixtape, too.

The San Gabriel, CA native is ranked 73rd overall by Scout and 82nd by Rivals, and seems primed to play his college ball on the west coast. Whether or not LoVett defies current expectations and lives up to the hype that surrounded his early high school career, we can’t wait to watch him embarrass defenders in the NCAA.

(Vine and video via BallisLife)

Does LoVett have the best handles in HS basketball?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGShigh schoolMarcus Lovettvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP