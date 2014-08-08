Evidence Brian Scalabrine Is Just Like Michael Jordan

08.08.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

A couple days ago we posted the third, and final, “Identical Plays” video showing just how similar Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were on the court. Now shocking new video proof has surfaced showing former Bulls forward Brian Scalabrine is also an MJ doppelgänger. White Mamba, indeed.

The resemblance is uncanny.

When Scals isn’t busy providing fans an excellent LeBron James satire, or copying the GOAT’s on-court swagger, he’ll be in Boston’s broadcasting booth next season.

