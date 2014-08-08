Evidence Brian Scalabrine Is Just Like Michael Jordan

A couple days ago we posted the third, and final, “Identical Plays” video showing just how similar Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were on the court. Now shocking new video proof has surfaced showing former Bulls forward Brian Scalabrine is also an MJ doppelgänger. White Mamba, indeed.
The resemblance is uncanny.
When Scals isn’t busy providing fans an excellent LeBron James satire, or copying the GOAT’s on-court swagger, he’ll be in Boston’s broadcasting booth next season.
(H/T BroBible; video via SportsNationESPN)
So glad someone did this. When it comes to scorers like MJ and Kobe, they have so many recorded ways of scoring that it’s incredibly easy to put together a video like the Kobe/MJ ones. All it takes is willingness to spend a lot of time watching and tracking down clips.
Yes, Kobe modeled much of his offensive game after Jordan. So the task was easier than it would be for someone such as, say, Karl Malone. But I guarantee someone could put together a Malone/MJ video that would make some jaws drop.
someone should make a Robin Lopez is Brook Lopez video. Or Markieff Morris is Marcus Morris.