Watch Steph Curry Defeat Kenneth Faried In Shooting Contest From The Bench

USA Basketball had a day off after yesterday’s dominating 119-76 win over Slovenia and Goran Dragic. They’ll face Lithuania in the semifinal of the FIBA World Cup tomorrow, so today the players could relax. For Stephen Curry and Kenneth Faried that meant a spontaneous shooting contest…from the bench.

Watch as the Manimal — not known for his long-range shooting — and the NBA’s all-time single-season leader in three-pointers, Curry, shoot from the bench.

After both whiffed on their first attempts — and with James Harden appearing to half-heartedly take part further down the line — Steph proved his shooting touch is deft wherever he’s launching from:

Steph could come up with a better celebration, but maybe it’s just because he’s secretly pissed the ball didn’t lance the nylon on his first attempt.

Also, Faried looks pretty loose despite how “massively disrespectful” prognosticators were who said the USA would struggle against bigger teams.

