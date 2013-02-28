Watch Stephen Curry Rain 54 Points of Terror on the New York Knicks

#Golden State Warriors #Video #Stephen Curry #New York Knicks
02.28.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Yes, we 100% realize that this story would be better if the Golden State Warriors had actually won the game last against the New York Knicks, but even crustiest of commenters can recognize that what Stephen Curry did under the bright lights at MSG was amazing.

Steph rampaged his way to a career-high 54 points on an avalanche of threes, pull-up jumpers and smooth forays into the lane. Good look by the NBA being on top of it, producing these two videos documenting Curry’s performance.

First up is this tribute to Steph in super slo-mo high definition (that makes Curry’s skewering of Raymond Felton even worse):

And then back to real-time, real speed with this collection of Curry’s many, many, many buckets:

Did you watch Steph last night? Where would you rank his performance among the greatest shooting displays you’ve ever seen?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Video#Stephen Curry#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLatest NewsNEW YORK KNICKSReal StoriesSTEPHEN CURRYvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP