Watch Stephen Curry Rain 54 Points of Terror on the New York Knicks

Yes, we 100% realize that this story would be better if the Golden State Warriors had actually won the game last against the New York Knicks, but even crustiest of commenters can recognize that what Stephen Curry did under the bright lights at MSG was amazing.

Steph rampaged his way to a career-high 54 points on an avalanche of threes, pull-up jumpers and smooth forays into the lane. Good look by the NBA being on top of it, producing these two videos documenting Curry’s performance.

First up is this tribute to Steph in super slo-mo high definition (that makes Curry’s skewering of Raymond Felton even worse):

And then back to real-time, real speed with this collection of Curry’s many, many, many buckets:

Did you watch Steph last night? Where would you rank his performance among the greatest shooting displays you’ve ever seen?

