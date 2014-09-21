Watch Sweden’s Marcus Eriksson Make 62 Straight Three-Pointers

There’s no defense of which to speak and he’s shooting from a basic standstill, but 62 straight three-pointers is 62 straight three-pointers. Check out Sweden’s Marcus Erikkson accomplish the incredible feat in the most casual manner possible.
Amazing.
The 20 year-old Eriksson had his name in the 2014 draft before withdrawing in early June. The 6-7 sharpshooter plays his ball for FC Barcelona’s second team of Spain’s ACB League. DraftExpress rates Eriksson the third best international prospect born in 1993, but doesn’t list him in its 2015 mock draft.
If the Swedish marksman can just roughly approximate the shooting display above in actual competition, though, he’ll surely glean attention from NBA teams in the future.
(H/T Ballislife) (Video via Hoopsfix)
Yakkem!
I know so many coaches who would be hating on that weird shooting stroke and be trying to change it forgetting that it goes in as much as it does.
This kind of thing is a lot more common than most of you realize. When you’re a shooter and you take over 1000 shots a day, it’s actually pretty easy. Just going through the motions.
I’ve heard stories from people that used to rebound for Chris Mullin that he’d hardly ever miss during drills. That’s why I’m not that impressed when guys like Stauskas make 15 straight in 45 seconds or whatever. If you can’t do that, you can’t be a good shooter in the NBA.
impressive