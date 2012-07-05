Watch This Amazing Mixtape Of 6th Grader Jared Brown

We wouldn’t normally show you clips of sixth grade basketball, but this just blew our mind. Jared Brown of the Jr. Hoops Basketball Team completely dominates his competition with a sick handle, great court vision and a pretty solid jump shot.

But really, that handle, just wow. Most people can’t dribble like that in their entire lives, let alone before they hit puberty.

Jared Brown Mixtape. from Nayton Lon Sajise Rosales on Vimeo.

Do you know a sixth grader better than Jared Brown?

