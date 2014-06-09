Video: Watch Tim Duncan Sky For The Putback Slam

#San Antonio Spurs #Miami Heat
06.08.14 4 years ago

Tim Duncan punched in a classic Duncan performance in Game 2 of the NBA Finals despite falling to the Heat 98-96. Duncan got off to a hot start in the first quarter, where he got the AT&T Center crowd rocking after connecting on his first four field goals. One was like a blast from his first Finals 15 years ago.

After a series of sloppy possessions from both teams, Marco Belinelli drove to the lane and threw up a short floater. Belinelli’s shot went wide, but The Big Fundamental was there to clean up the miss with a mean one-handed follow-up jam.

Duncan dropped 18 points and 15 boards in San Antonio’s Game 2 loss, tying Magic Johnson for the all-time lead in playoff double-doubles with 157. The Finals now head to Miami for Game 3 on Tuesday with the series tied at 1-1. The Spurs will need Duncan to take the all-time leader in playoff double-doubles if they’re going to snatch back the home-court advantage they lost tonight.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Miami Heat
TAGSCHRIS BOSHDimeMagMIAMI HEATsan antonio spursTIM DUNCAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP