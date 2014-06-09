Video: Watch Tim Duncan Sky For The Putback Slam

Tim Duncan punched in a classic Duncan performance in Game 2 of the NBA Finals despite falling to the Heat 98-96. Duncan got off to a hot start in the first quarter, where he got the AT&T Center crowd rocking after connecting on his first four field goals. One was like a blast from his first Finals 15 years ago.

After a series of sloppy possessions from both teams, Marco Belinelli drove to the lane and threw up a short floater. Belinelli’s shot went wide, but The Big Fundamental was there to clean up the miss with a mean one-handed follow-up jam.

Duncan dropped 18 points and 15 boards in San Antonio’s Game 2 loss, tying Magic Johnson for the all-time lead in playoff double-doubles with 157. The Finals now head to Miami for Game 3 on Tuesday with the series tied at 1-1. The Spurs will need Duncan to take the all-time leader in playoff double-doubles if they’re going to snatch back the home-court advantage they lost tonight.

