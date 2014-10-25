Watch Tony Parker Flop After Minimal Contact With Vocal, Physical Theatrics

10.24.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Come on, Tony Parker. Couldn’t you have waited to flop until the games actually mattered next week? We came all this way to the final night of preseason play with only one egregious dive! Well, actually it’s probably prudent to get in mid-season flopping form now. Watch the San Antonio Spurs’ point guard draw the whistle by embellishing contact and yelling “Hey!” upon releasing an uncontested shot.

Hey! Tony! Quit it!

However, there was contact on this play. As Parker drove the lane, Terrence Jones briefly puts his forearm to the Frenchman’s midsection. That’s a foul, but it also comes well before Parker’s shot attempt and simultaneous theatrics. This is what four-time championship basketball looks like, apparently. Shame.

(Video via clutchfansDOTnet)

Did Parker flop?

