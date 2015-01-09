Watch Tyler Hansbrough Hit 3-Pointer, Celebrate In Expectedly Awkward Way

We’ll mostly let this speak for itself. After Tyler Hansbrough hits his first career three-pointer, watch the Toronto Raptors big man celebrate in a way only he could.

Looks about right.

The Charlotte Hornets hold a six-point lead over Toronto midway through the second quarter.

