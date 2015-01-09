Watch Tyler Hansbrough Hit 3-Pointer, Celebrate In Expectedly Awkward Way

We’ll mostly let this speak for itself. After Tyler Hansbrough hits his first career three-pointer, watch the Toronto Raptors big man celebrate in a way only he could.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Looks about right.
The Charlotte Hornets hold a six-point lead over Toronto midway through the second quarter.
What do you think?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
It looked awkward for sure, but with the NBA as it is, everyone may be blowing “Eye-3 Kisses” by tomorrow night. I love the League, but celebrations are getting weird.
You said it Wes. I understand the entertainment value, but honestly it’s getting to the point of annoying now.
Like most things, it started cool and harmless (e.g. Jason “The Jet” Terry swooping around after big plays and whatnot, but now it’s crazy (e.g. every time some random player hits a three they want to pose for the camera). Like you said, the entertainment value is there, but it’s only good for highlights. If you actually chose to sit down and watch an entire game, it’s completely obnoxious. You know what it’s like? It’s like having a touchdown celebration 20 or 30 times a game. Arena football stuff. Doesn’t belong in the League unless someone does something truly note worthy.
I didn’t want to make the reference to the touch down celebrations, but your thoughts mirror mine. I still enjoy Lebron’s chalk toss before the game, but as it occurs only once, it’s cool, but agreed that all these signature whooping around is pretty bush league. If only there were more guys like Charles Oakley in the league to straighten some of these guys out.
Yes! Oakley or Mason or Rodman or Rambus or Laimbeer. Some enforcers would do the NBA good.
I really like the chalk toss, too. It’s his deal, not some knock off junk to get attention. Feels organic, that’s what makes celebrations so fun: the natural flow and fun of it. Not the arrogance and calculation we see a lot of in the League. Oakley would break those three fingers if they did that to him or any one of his teammates. That’s not a better approach, but it is an idea.