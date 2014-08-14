Watch Unknown High School Sophomore’s Huge Tomahawk Dunk

We don’t know this high school sophomore’s name. If his game is as on-point as his dunking exploits, though, it’s only a matter of time until we do. Watch this unknown teen’s huge tomahawk slam provided by our friends at I Love Basketball.

Whoo!

The explosion and power exhibited here is normally reserved for NBA stars and the best professional dunkers. Needless to say, we hope to see much more from this anonymous high-schooler in coming years.

What do you think?

