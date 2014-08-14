Watch Unknown High School Sophomore’s Huge Tomahawk Dunk

08.14.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

We don’t know this high school sophomore’s name. If his game is as on-point as his dunking exploits, though, it’s only a matter of time until we do. Watch this unknown teen’s huge tomahawk slam provided by our friends at I Love Basketball.

Post by I <3 Basketball.

Whoo!

The explosion and power exhibited here is normally reserved for NBA stars and the best professional dunkers. Needless to say, we hope to see much more from this anonymous high-schooler in coming years.

What do you think?

TAGShigh schoolHIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLI Love Basketballvideo

