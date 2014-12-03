Watch Wesley Johnson Throw Down Thunderous And-1 Baseline Jam

Coming off a thrilling overtime victory against the Toronto Raptors where Kobe Bryant became the first player in NBA history to score 30,000 points and record 6,000 career assists, the Los Angeles Lakers began a three-game road trip in Detroit on Tuesday night. Just as he has impressed crowds multiple times this season with his ridiculous athleticism, Wesley Johnson dropped some jaws at The Palace with a monstrous and-1 dunk in the second quarter.

After receiving the pass from Jeremy Lin in the corner, the 2010 first-round pick flew by Andre Drummond with an explosive first-step, continued to drive baseline, and finished with a ferocious hammer while absorbing the contact from Josh Smith:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Johnson’s strut to the Lakers bench to get some congratulations from teammate Swaggy P perfectly summed up the demonstrative play without using a single word.

The Lakers held on to beat the Pistons with a 106-96 win to improve their record to 4-0 against Eastern Conference opponents.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.