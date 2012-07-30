We Reminisce: The Best Pass Of Allen Iverson’s NBA Career

07.30.12

This weekend, LeBron James had one of the best passes I’ve ever seen at any level: a nearly full-court bounce pass that split the defense and hit Kevin Durant in stride for a dunk. Insane. But upon watching it, I was reminded of a very similar play from Allen Iverson just a few seasons ago. This might’ve been the only highlight from a rather disappointing Motor City run for the Answer, but that doesn’t take away from how unreal it was. With one hand, through the legs of Grant Hill, hitting Rip Hamilton right in stride for a layup, you can go a whole career and not have a dime this sick.

Was this a better pass than LeBron’s?

